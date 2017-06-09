Related Program: Roots Down Ben Sollee By Luke Church • 39 minutes ago Related Program: Roots Down TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 2:15 My Old Kentucky Home Listen Listening... / 3:08 Whole Lot To Give Listen Listening... / 4:25 Learn To Listen Listen Listening... / 2:03 WEB EXTRA: Just A Little Tack Listen Listening... / 12:14 Ben Sollee Roots Down Session Listen Listening... / 10:43 WEB EXTRA: More from the interview in which Ben talks about the cello, cycling and a new album due out in August. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.