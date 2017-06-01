Beamer Nominated to College Football Hall of Fame

Retired Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer may be headed to the hall of fame.

David Seidel reports.

Frank Beamer is one of six Football Bowl Subdivision coaches nominated to the College Football Hall of Fame.

He coached the Hokies from 1987 to 2015. When he retired, he was the wininginest active coach in FBS history. His team played in a bowl game for 23 straight seasons.

It’s Beamer’s first appearance on the ballot, which was released Thursday by the National Football Foundation.

The newest Hall of Fame class will be announced in January in Atlanta.