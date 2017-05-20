Back to the Blue Ridge Will End 16-Year Run in July

You may have heard Kinney Rorrer mention on this week’s Back to the Blue Ridge that he plans to retire in the coming weeks.

This is true. Kinney will record his final show for the weekend of June 17th, and episodes of Back to the Blue Ridge will air in its current timeslots until the weekend of July 8th.

We can’t thank Kinney enough for all he’s done for WVTF RADIO IQ and our listeners, showcasing the most authentic bluegrass and old-time music from around our region each week. We can’t adequately express how much we’ll miss him, the music, and his jokes.

BUT, we’re planning a proper send-off for Kinney and Back to the Blue Ridge.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 24th at the Floyd Country Store at 5 PM. Details to come.