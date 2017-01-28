Arrivals To U.S. Blocked And Detained As Trump's Immigration Freeze Sets In

One day after President Trump signed executive action halting admittance of all refugees to the United States, and temporarily freezing immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries, the effects of that freeze are already beginning to be seen at airports both in the U.S. and abroad.

Officials at a Cairo airport report that several migrants from Iraq and Yemen have been blocked from boarding their EgyptAir flight to New York City. The passengers had valid immigration visas, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, refugees were detained at Kennedy Airport in New York, according to the New York Times. Lawyers for two Iraqi refugees held at the airport filed a writ of habeas corpus Saturday, in an attempt to obtain their clients' release.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi had been granted U.S. visas, after the federal government "deemed both Petitioners not to pose threats to the United States," the court filing reads.

The filing says both men are being held at the airport by Customs and Border Protection "solely pursuant to an executive order issued" Friday.

News of both sets of detainments follows on the heels of Trump's Friday action, which also halted all refugee admission to the U.S. Trump's freeze on immigration applies not only to people from Iraq and Yemen, but also Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

"Deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster, and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter our country," the executive action reads.

As NPR's Greg Myre reports, "It doesn't include any countries from which radicalized Muslims have actually killed Americans in the U.S. since Sept. 11, 2001."

Greg notes that the countries of origin of radicalized Muslims who have killed Americans on U.S. soil, beginning on Sept. 11, are instead Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Russia, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

