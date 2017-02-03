Are Schools Doing a Disservice to Students with Excessive Long-Term Suspensions?

Are Virginia schools suspending too many students? Lawmakers in Richmond are debating the issue, and it’s not falling along party lines.

Michael Pope has the story.

Republican Delegate Dickie Bell of Staunton says Virginia schools are doing a disservice to students by suspending them and keeping them out of school. That’s why he wants to limit the number of days students can be suspended and prohibit schools from suspending kids below sixth grade.

“Besides being overused, misused and abused, suspension and expulsion over-represent minorities and children with special needs.”

But Republican Delegate Lee Ware of Powhatan says principals and teachers should have the final say in discipline, not lawmakers in Richmond.

“Schools today are not your grandfather’s schools, and the kinds problems that they face are not the problems that your grandfathers or grandmothers faced. There are some serious problems of discipline.”

Bell’s bill would reduce the maximum number of days students can be suspended from 364 calendar days to 45 school days.