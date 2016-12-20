Americans Feel Charitable Following Bitter Election

Many charities and not-for-profits say the bitter presidential election has been good for business. One in four Americans has increased or plans to increase donations.

Sandy Hausman reports.

A poll of 2,000 adults showed 40-percent of those surveyed will increase support to their favorite non-profit because they think the cause is under threat, or they want to make sure the U.S. remains active in the world.

The American Civil Liberties Union has also seen greater support. Claire Gastenaga is executive director of the ACLU in Virginia.

“We’re a stronger ACLU than we’ve ever been in our history," Gastenaga says. "Our national and the Virginia affiliate have seen record numbers of new members since the election. We have a thousand volunteers today that we did not have before the election.”

On average, people planning to give more money say they’ll increase their donation by nearly a third. Popular causes include children’s charities, family planning, environmental protection and access to healthcare.

About one in four of those surveyed by the Harris Poll said they’d be giving to groups concerned about race relations, LGBTQ rights, global poverty and humanitarian aid.