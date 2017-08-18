08/18/2017: Globalization might be getting too much blame

Market players are concerned that President Trump's senior economic adviser, Gary Cohn, might resign over his disappointment with Trump's comments on the Charlottesville protests. But he's the one figure in the administration who gives Wall Street the most comfort, and he could become the next Fed Chair. On today's show, economist Christopher Low joins us to talk about the qualities someone should have to take on the most powerful economic policy position in the U.S. Afterwards, we'll chat with NYU professor Pankaj Ghemawat about whether globalization is on the decline, and if it's actually responsible for the stagnation many middle-class people are feeling.