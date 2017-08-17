08/17/2017: The tale of the vanishing businessmen

After CEOs started abandoning ship from President Trump's business advisory groups, he just decided to...dissolve a couple of them. On today's show, we'll look at whether these councils could've actually accomplished anything, and if the CEOs of these big companies have lost an important communication link to the White House. Afterwards, we'll talk about how businesses are processing the uncertainty happening in Washington, D.C., and then discuss the effects of the upcoming solar eclipse on solar power.