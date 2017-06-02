06/02/2017: Unemployment is down — but for the wrong reasons

The economy created just 138,000 jobs in May, a figure short of expectations. Are things really as weak as they seem? Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joined us to talk about job losses in various industries and how the Fed might interpret things. Afterwards, we'll chat with Andrew Light — a former senior climate policy negotiator for the U.S. State Department — about President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. Plus: a look at what percentage of U.S. electricity is comprised of renewable sources like wind and solar.