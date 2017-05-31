05/31/2017: Goldman Sachs' $2.8 billion bond deal with Venezuela

It's California vs. Trump when it comes to fuel efficiency standards. The president has called for a review of them, but the state wants to stick to the tough requirements it has. On today's show, we'll talk about what this conflict means for U.S. auto companies. Afterwards, we'll discuss what a series of upcoming elections in the U.K., Germany and possibly Italy mean for the financial markets. Plus: A look at how opponents of Venezuela's government are putting pressure on Wall Street to stop giving the regime financial support.