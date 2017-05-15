Authorities are working to identify who developed a computer worm that's locking up data around the world and holding it for ransom. We'll discuss how India specifically is coping with the cyberattack, and then hear from a Microsoft regional director about the effectiveness of its patch software: Plus: a look at the future of France and Germany's relationship following Emmanuel Macron's presidential victory.
05/15/2017: Can you recover a computer affected by ransomware?
By David Brancaccio • 6 hours ago