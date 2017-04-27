04/27/2017: United CEO Oscar Munoz on his 'awful choice of words'

United Airlines is issuing a series of changes, including offers of up to $10,000 for passengers who shift flights, in response to the dragging incident earlier this month. CEO Oscar Munoz joined us to talk about the company's new policies and the "awful choice of words" in his initial apology. Afterwards, we'll look at a movement in Mexico to stop imports of U.S. corn, and then talk about the practice of brand relabeling.
By David Brancaccio • 6 hours ago